SCO Meet in Goa | All forms of terrorism including cross-border terror must be stopped: Jaishankar

In his opening address of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting here today, Jaishankar said that as the world was engaged in facing Covid and its consequences, the menace of terrorism continues unabated. "Taking our eyes off this menace would be detrimental to our security interests," he said. "We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO," Jaishankar said.

"The channel of activities for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction. Members need not be reminded that combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of the SCO," the external affairs minister added.