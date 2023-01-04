Scouts work wholeheartedly for humanity and social service: President Murmu

Jaipur: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the 18th National Scouts and Guides Jamboree at Rohat in Pali district. This jamboree is being organised in Rajasthan after a gap of 67 years.

Welcoming more than 37,000 scouts and guides from India as well as other countries, the President said that there is unique enthusiasm and energy in this conference of youth.

"This gathering of youth is 'Mini Young India'. The scouts work wholeheartedly for humanity and social service. It is a matter of pride that the highest number of scouts in the entire country come from Rajasthan, a symbol of courage and valor," she said.

The President also unfurled the flag of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at the function. Various teams of scouts and guides from India and abroad took out a march past with the President as the guard of honour.