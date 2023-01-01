SC's 'Triple Test' for OBC quota in local body polls pits State Govts against it

The high court noted that the apex court had stated that state legislations cannot simply provide uniform and rigid quantum of reservation of seats for OBCs in the local bodies across the state, that too, without a proper inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness by an independent commission about the imperativeness of such reservation.

The high court pointed out: "In Vikas Kishanrao Gawali, the Supreme Court has also outlined that such inquiry into the nature and implications of backwardness cannot be a static arrangement; rather it must be reviewed from time to time so as not to violate the principle of over-breadth of such reservation."

The high court added that any inquiry or study into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies necessarily involves ascertainment of representation in the local bodies from among the citizens forming traditionally disadvantageous classes.

It said such exercise cannot be confined to counting of heads alone as is being done through an exercise which is being undertaken by the state in terms of the government order dated April 7, 2017.

This order entailed conducting a rapid survey in each constituency of a municipality for determining the population of OBCs, where seats were reserved in proportion to the population of the backward class of citizens in the concerned constituency and ward.

"Such an exercise as contemplated and being conducted under Government Order dated April 7, 2017 misses a very crucial factor for determination of backwardness or disadvantageous situation concerning a class or group of citizens who are inadequately represented in the Municipal Bodies in the State and what is missed is that the government order does not provide for inquiry into with of political representation of backward class of citizens in the Municipal Bodies," it said.