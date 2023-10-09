Seat sharing discussion with BJP after Dasara festival: former PM Gowda

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D Deve Gowda on Monday said that the discussion on seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held with the BJP leadership after the Dasara festival.

“After the Parliamentary session, if my health recovers, I will discuss the matter with Home Minister Amit Shah or Kumaraswamy (his son) will hold the discussions,” Gowda told media persons after visiting Hindu pilgrimage centre Kukke Subramanya.

Kumaraswamy has already held a meeting with the Home Minister.

“No final decision on the constituencies including Mandya Lok Sabha seat has been taken as of yet. Presently, the Hassan Lok Sabha seat is held by JD (S) and Ramanagara is with Congress. Otherwise, BJP candidates had won. The Congress is working towards winning all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and in this backdrop, it has been decided that JD (S) and BJP should go together,” Gowda said.