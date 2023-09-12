Securing G20 Summit | Police's top-notch measures from code-naming hotels to addressing unexpected demands

New Delhi: The highly anticipated G20 summit concluded smoothly, devoid of any significant disruptions. However, behind the scenes, there were various challenges, including security breaches and the management of unforeseen requests from international dignitaries.

In preparation for any conceivable scenario, law enforcement authorities engaged in extensive month-long training and meticulous planning to ensure the seamless execution of this major event.

To safeguard the proceedings, the police maintained a strict veil of secrecy, employing code names for the hotels accommodating foreign heads of state.