Security exercise increases as Ram temple consecration date draws near

Security personnel are being deployed here on permanent duty while barriers are being installed on all the entry routes, sources added.

The movement of agencies has increased among the population of the areas adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

The intelligence sleuths have recorded names, addresses and identities of the members of every household in the nearby areas, said a senior official.

Along with the temple, construction of a rectangular wall in an area of eight acres is also going on. There is a plan to make an entrance in the middle of this wall in the east for the entry of common visitors. An entrance for the VVIP will be built in the north.