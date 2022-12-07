Security situation in J&K has improved significantly: MHA in Rajya Sabha

Srinagar, Dec 07: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and that security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.

News agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Rai, while informing the Rajya Sabha, said there has been substantial decline in terror incidents from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

"14 persons belonging to minorities including 3 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in J&K since January, 2022 till 30th November, 2022," he said.