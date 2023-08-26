Selected Governor has no moral right to threaten elected govt: Punjab CM

The Chief Minister categorically said that he is not going to bow down to such threats and will not compromise with the interests of the state and its people.

Speaking to the media here, the Chief Minister said the Governor knows under whose pressure he wrote this letter, which has humiliated Punjabis who had elected their own government more than a year ago with a thumping mandate.

He said the ‘selected’ Governor does not have any moral right to threaten elected representatives of the people or make malicious attempts to topple a democratically-elected government.

Mann also said the Governor has demeaned the Constitution and insulted its chief architect B.R. Ambedkar with such tantrums. According to the Constitution, the Chief Minister said, people have full right to elect a government of their choice, but the Governors are acting as the puppets of the Union government to create unwanted hindrances in the functioning of non-BJP governments in states like Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.