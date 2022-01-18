Selection of RDay tableaux as per prescribed guidelines: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

"The expert committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations," he noted.

As per the time slot allotted for tableaux in the overall duration of the parade, shortlisting of tableaux is done by the expert committee, he mentioned.

For RDP-2022 (Republic Day parade-2022), a total of 29 proposals were received from states and union territories including from Tamil Nadu, he said.

"The tableaux from the state government of Tamil Nadu was considered in the first three rounds of meetings. After the third round of meeting, the tableaux could not make it into the final list of 12 tableaux selected for participation in the RDP-2022," Singh stated.

However, during the last few years, the tableaux from Tamil Nadu has been selected for participation in RDP-2017, RDP-2019, RDP-2020 and RDP-2021, Singh noted.