Self-governed social, religious trusts can’t be subjected to overarching state control: SC

The verdict dealing with the right of the state instrumentalities over the affairs of registered social and religious trusts came on an appeal of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjuman, Mhow, which was denied the nod by the Registrar of the society to sell its five properties in Madhya Pradesh despite following the due procedures.

The impugned judgment and the decision of the Registrar are hereby set aside, a bench comprising justices U U Lalit, R Ravindra Bhat, and Bela M Trivedi said and permitted the Parsi trust to implement its decision to sell its five properties after fresh valuation of each of the properties.