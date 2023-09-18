Sena row: SC criticises Maharashtra Assembly Speaker for delay in ruling on disqualification petitions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction against the delay by him in deciding the disqualification petitions filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his camp.

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala. and Manoj Misra came down heavily on the issue of delays in ruling on disqualification of lawmakers who quit the Thackeray faction and aligned with the Shinde group.

The CJI said that the Speaker has to abide by the dignity of the Supreme Court, and that four months have passed since their judgement.

"... and we are only at the stage of notice," he said.

The court asked what action had been taken following its May 11 judgement, wherein he was told to rule on the petitions within a "reasonable time".

The court remarked that the Speaker could not continue to drag his feet and directed that he shall hear the concerned matter no later than a period of one week.