Senior Bihar official regrets her controversial remarks to school girl

Patna: A day after senior Bihar Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Harjot Kaur Bamhrah courted controversy with her remarks to a girl student, she expressed regret over the incident on Thursday.

“I express regret if some girl or participant’s sentiment was hurt with some of my words but, the intent was not to humiliate someone or hurt someone’s sentiment but to encourage them for progress in future,” Ms. Bamhrah said in a letter issued to media persons.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of Ms. Bamhrah’s remarks.

Earlier in the day, after an official engagement at an investors’ meet, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told media persons that he was “monitoring everything” and action would be taken if anyone was found guilty.