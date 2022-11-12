Sense of compassion, empathy sustains judicial institutions: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, said on Saturday that he feels what sustains judicial institutions, in the long run, is a sense of compassion, empathy and the ability to answer the plaintive cry of a citizen in the wilderness.

Speaking at a summit organised by a leading media outlet, Chandrachud said: “Technology, infrastructure, filling up vacancies... these are milestones in our mission. But above all, I think what sustains judicial institutions, in the long run, is your sense of compassion and empathy, and your ability to answer the plaintive cry of a citizen in the wilderness.”

He added that when one has the ability to hear the unheard voices in the system, and then try and see where the balance between the law and justice lies, then “you can truly perform your mission as a judge”.