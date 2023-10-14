Serious about dust pollution, teams inspected 1108 construction sites: Delhi Govt

New Delhi: With the air quality dipping in the national capital region, the Delhi government on Saturday said that the AAP-led government is serious about the dust pollution and teams have inspected construction sites under the anti-dust campaign.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that 1,108 construction sites have been inspected by teams under the Anti Dust Campaign in the city.

“At the same time, notices or challans were issued to 21 sites, and fines of Rs 8.35 lakh were imposed for violation of guidelines issued at construction sites,” he said, adding that 591 teams from 13 departments i.e. DDA, MCD, DPCC, DCB, Jal Board, DSIIDC, PWD, Revenue, Delhi Metro, CPWD, and NDMC have been formed under the anti-dust campaign.

Rai said that the teams are instructed to constantly inspect sites and maintain vigil.

“It's necessary to follow all 14 anti-dust norms on construction sites, otherwise, strict action will be taken against violators,” the Minister said.

"To reduce the pollution in Delhi during the winter season, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Winter Action Plan on September 29 and based on that, the concerned departments have started to implement it on the ground,” he said. He also said that the government has launched the Green War Room, from where the government is monitoring the situation in the city.