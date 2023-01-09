‘Serious issue, don’t make it political’: SC on plea against forced religious conversions

Justice Shah told the AG: “We want your assistance also, as Attorney General for India... it is a conversion matter, religious conversion by force, allurement or some other things, these are allegations... we are not opining anything, whether it has actually happened or not, we are just considering”.

“What should be done in such a case?... there is a difference between right to freedom, right to religion, and right to convert anything by allurement, if that is happening, then what will happen, what should be done... What further corrective measures can be taken... we want assistance from AG,” he added.