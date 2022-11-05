Set ‘naya rivaj’ to re-elect BJP govt in Himachal: PM Modi

Sundernagar (Himachal Pradesh): Launching his election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pleaded with electorates in this Himachal Pradesh town with a promise to set ‘naya rivaj’ (new tradition) to re-elect the BJP government in the state.

Eyeing to woo female voters, who outnumbered male voters in every election, he asked them to visit door to door in this area to convey “my greetings” to them as this time elections are very crucial.

“The people of Himachal are determined to make a strong comeback of the BJP government. This land of soldiers, this land of brave mothers, when it takes a resolution, it only shows it by proving it,” said Modi, who donned a Himachali cap, in his nearly 40-minute address in this town in Mandi -- the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.