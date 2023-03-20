Set up online RTI portal within 3 months: Supreme Court tells HCs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed all high courts to set up RTI websites within three months, adding that online facilities will considerably facilitate the fulfilment of the objects of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said to help people access information on the apex court, it has already set up a portal for filing RTI applications in November last year. The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, stressed that online facilities would facilitate the fulfilment of the objects of the RTI Act.

Hearing a plea seeking direction to the Registrars General of all high courts to operationalise online RTI portal, both for the high courts as well as the district courts, the top court said though the Act was enacted in October 2005, after a lapse of 17 years, online web portals are still to be operationalised by some of the high courts.