‘Setalvad was part of conspiracy to dismiss BJP govt in Gujarat’

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat police on Friday opposed activist Teesta Setalvad’s bail application.

She was part of a “larger conspiracy” carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to dismiss the BJP government in the state after the 2002 riots, claimed an affidavit filed by the police’s Special Investigation Team before the sessions court.

Additional sessions judge D D Thakkar took the SIT’s reply on record and posted the hearing on the bail application on Monday.

Setalvad has been arrested, along with former IPS officers R B Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt, for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in Gujarat riots cases.