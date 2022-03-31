Shah announces reduction of AFSPA applicable areas in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

The AFSPA has been in force for decades in the three Northeastern states to assist the armed forces operating there to tackle insurgency.



The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant besides giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to the security forces if they shoot someone dead.



There have been protests and demands for the complete withdrawal of the law from the Northeast as well as Jammu and Kashmir for its alleged "draconian" provisions.