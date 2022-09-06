Shah, Nadda hold a brainstorming session with BJP leaders

New Delhi: With an eye on the 2024 elections, BJP chief JP Nadda and senior leader Amit Shah will convene a brainstorming session Tuesday with top party leaders to figure out a strategy for winning the 144 Lok Sabha seats that the party did not win in previous elections, according to sources.

The list contains constituencies where the BJP finished second or third in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as well as several where the party has never won.

The party grouped these seats into clusters and nominated one Union minister as their in-charge.