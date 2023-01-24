Shah, Nadda to visit Punjab in Feb as BJP gears up for 2024 LS polls

In an expansion mode in Punjab, the party is set to launch a yatra against drugs and corruption in all the Lok Sabha constituencies. It has already got a shot in the arm with several leaders from other parties, including Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), coming onboard in the last few months.

Emphasising on a drug-free Punjab, state President Ashwani Sharma said: "BJP's yatra this year will focus on drugs and corruption. We will try to awaken the Punjab youth and public against drugs and make the state drug-free. The yatra will start in March and culminate in August after spending 18 days in the constituency".