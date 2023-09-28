Shah, Nadda’s meeting with Sangh cancelled

Jaipur: The scheduled meeting of Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda with Sangh officials scheduled on Thursday was cancelled.

Sources said that the meeting and other programmes scheduled for both the leaders with Sangh officials were cancelled suddenly. Both the leaders were leaving for Delhi at the time of filing of this report.

Sources said that there is talk that senior Sangh campaigner Prakash Chand may be given a bigger responsibility for the forthcoming elections.

There was a possibility of both the leaders talking to the local union officials regarding this, but the program has been cancelled. There was no reason given for the cancellation of the meeting at the last minute.

Party workers said that Prakash and Vasundhara Raje have been at odds for the last many months. Prakash was also annoyed when former BJP president Satish Poonia was removed from his position and replaced by CP Joshi.

Many senior leaders had camped in Jaipur during midnight meeting at that time and Poonia was later given the position of Deputy Leader of Opposition.