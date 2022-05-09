Sharad Pawar praises Jain, Adani and Sanjay Nahar

“Members of the Jain community have gathered here from across the world. The Jains have made immense contribution to the nation building.

The names that immediately come to my mind are Jain Irrigation’s Bhavarlal Jain, my friend Gautam Adani and Sanjay Nahar.

Bhavarlal Jain has done commendable work in the agriculture sector. Today, we board planes to go abroad from Adani’s airports. I am particularly happy that Sanjay Nahar is being honoured today. He has done laudable work in the social sector.

Nahar has brought people from the strife-torn states together with other states of the country,” said Pawar.



Pawar said Sanjay Nahar and his volunteers have been working in Punjab, Northeast and Kashmir. The Kashmiri youth, who felt alienated, have been brought in the mainstream by Nahar’s NGO Sarhad.

He has brought poor, orphaned children from Kashmir to Pune and educated them. He has given hope to the terror-hit people, including women, children and farmers in Kashmir.

He has worked for brotherhood among people from these states and the rest of the country. He always has India’s unity and integrity in mind and works towards strengthening it.