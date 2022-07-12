Short-cut politics can result in short-circuit of nation: PM Modi

Deoghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned against “short-cut politics” based on populist measures, which he said can lead to short-circuit of a nation.

Addressing a rally of the BJP here after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore, the PM said there is no alternative for hard work and those who indulge in short-cut politics would not have got such projects done.

Modi also said India is a land of faith and spirituality, and pilgrimages shaped us as a better society and country, as he spoke at the public meeting, held ahead of the auspicious Shravani Mela’.