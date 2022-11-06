Shrinking opportunities, poor support system make people prone to anger: Experts

"As isolation, uncertainty, fragmented family ties, lot of competition and lack of social support system and social connections are on rise in the modern world, people are becoming more intolerable at any event which is not according to them."

He also said that the unawareness of self is also one of the reason for rising anger. Youths are not trained in life skills and they are aggressive. Aggressive behaviour is accepted as good in films and only methods to remove evil therefore youth are inclined to aggression, he added.

"In one of our studies we found that girls in girls schools had less aggression but in co-educational schools, girls have aggressive behaviour similar to boys. In another study we found that aggresive behaviour in schools can be reduced by like skills education and also by compassionate story telling," Dr Jugal Kishore told IANS.

Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences's former Director, Dr Nimesh Desai finds anger, like any other emotions, as natural and human as long as it is within the limits. It can also be a useful emotions if conveyed and expressed correctly, he said.