Siddaramaiah owes explanation over Lingayat negligence accusation: Bommai

“The shadow of caste on the administration is not a good sign,” he said while talking to reporters.

He said that the Congress has been creating one or the other problems, and a lot of resentment has also been created with the transfer issue.

“They promised social justice for all but it is not happening. The Chief Minister owes an explanation to the questions raised by Shamanur Shivashankarappa and till he does not respond to these allegations, it will adversely affect the administration. Siddaramaiah will also get a bad name till he is the Chief Minister,” he said.