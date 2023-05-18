Siddaramaiah to be next Karnataka Chief Minister

New Delhi: After days of deliberation, Congress on Thursday announced that party leader Siddaramaiah will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar will be Deputy Chief Minister.
Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal made the announcement at the party headquarters here. He said Shivakumar will continue as state Congress chief till the Lok Sabha polls. He will be the only Deputy chief minister.
“DK Shivakumar will continue as the PCC president till the end of parliamentary elections. CM, Deputy CM and a group of ministers will be sworn in on May 20,” Venugopal said.
He gave the credit for the party’s emphatic victory in Karnataka to the people of the state and noted. Referring to Siaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, he said there is a desire to be chief minister and “both of them deserve it also”.
“I would like to sincerely thank the people of Karnataka for the victory of the Congress and for standing by the party. Our president Khargeji, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all the CMs campaigned extensively,” Venugopal said.
“We have a very good chunk of leaders there in our party in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are dynamic leaders and are an asset for the party. Definitely, everyone has a wish and desire of becoming Chief Minister and they deserve it also, both of them deserve it also,” he added.