Singapore ready for a non-Chinese PM: Indian-origin presidential candidate

"Singaporeans today, compared with 40 or 50 years ago, look at all factors, not just race," Tharman said in an election meeting with guests from the public on Friday, The Straits Times reported.

Citing former US President Barack Obama, Tharman said in his 20-minute speech that "race is a factor in politics everywhere. “They look at people in totality... Singapore’s ready any time".

"If someone comes up who’s a superior candidate for prime minister, the person can be made the prime minister. I believe they can,” the 66-year-old leader stated.