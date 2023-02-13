Sitharaman asks states to expedite formalities to seek GST compensation

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday came down heavily in Parliament on states complaining about delay in getting GST compensation, saying that rather than blaming the Centre for delay in facilitating the payment, they should ensure that the accountant general's (AG) statements, which is the prerequisite for seeking the amount, are sent on time.

Replying to a series of questions on GST compensation raised by DMK's A Raja and RSP's N.K. Premachandran in Lok Sabha during Question Hour, Sitharaman said that the Kerala government has not sent the AG statements for five years, i.e. from 2017-18 to 2021-22.