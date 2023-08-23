Sitharaman calls for consistency in reform policy

She made these observations during her concluding remarks on the third and final day of the three-day-long Chintan Shivir of finance and corporate affairs ministries in Gujarat.

Referring to the phenomenon of information overload as counter-productive to effectiveness and efficiency, she said that both Ministries must strive for simplification of processes with focus on not just the whole-of-government-approach, but also the whole-of-the-country approach to maximise delivery and engagement.