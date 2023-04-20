Six reasons why Surat Sessions court rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea to stay conviction in criminal defamation case

Purnesh Modi's complaint is maintainable

Rahul Gandhi had argued that only PM Narendra Modi could have filed a complaint of criminal defamation as there is no identifiable group called as 'Modi' and thus the plaint filed by Purnesh Modi is untenable.

However, Judge Mogera in his order noted that Gandhi had made certain derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general public and further compared the persons having 'Modi' surname with thieves. Hence, the reputation of the complainant who bears the surname Modi was also harmed, the Court concluded.

"Moreover, the complainant is an ex-minister and involved in public life and such defamatory remarks would have certainly harmed his reputation and caused him pain and agony in society. For such reasons, I do not agree with the objections raised with regard to the maintainability of the complaint," the judge said in the order.

Trial was fair and not harsh

The Court said that the Magistrate gave Gandhi all opportunities to cross-examine witnesses and hence, Gandhi's contention that the trial court was unfair to him, was incorrect.

"It appears from the record that all opportunities were accorded to Gandhi for cross-examining the witnesses and hence I do not agree with the contentions about him being deprived of a fair trial," the judge underscored.

Specifically on the argument that the maximum sentence was imposed on Gandhi and the same was disproportionate, the Court said that the Magistrate imposed a sentence which was permissible in law.

"So far as imposing of maximum punishment is concerned, it would be worthwhile to observe that the appellant was not an ordinary person and was a sitting MP, connected with public life. Any word spoken by the appellant would have a large impact on the mind of the common public...Moreover, a high standard of morality is expected from a person like the appellant and the trial court had inflicted sentence, which was permissible in law," the Court said.

Gandhi's speech caused mental agony to Purnesh Modi

The judge further said that Gandhi's words would have caused extreme mental agony to Purnesh Modi who himself is socially active and involved in public life. While delivering the speech Gandhi was not only the Member of Parliament (MP) but also the President of the second largest political party and looking at his stature, he should have been more careful with his words, which would have large impact on the mind of people, the Court said.