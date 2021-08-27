SmritiIrani addresses G20 ministerial conference on women's empowerment

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Irani addressed the first ever G20 Ministerial Conference, which was held in Santa MargheritaLigure, Italy in a hybrid format. She reaffirmed India's commitment towards addressing gender and women centric issues through mutual cooperation.

The minister highlighted the various initiatives undertaken in India by Prime Minister NarendraModi-led government towards fostering gender equality, ensuring better healthcare and strengthening women's safety and security. During her address, SmritiIrani also conveyed India's solidarity with the G20 for promoting gender equality and women's empowerment amongst partner countries and joined the Gender Equality Ministers of the G20 in committing to promote gender equality and empowerment of women through cooperation and coordination at all relevant fora.