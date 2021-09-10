Software-based transfer policy for paramilitary forces soon

This software has been designed after the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in January last year. The development of the application was delayed because of Covid-19 induced restrictions in 2020.

According to a senior official in the security forces, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Himalayan border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are ready with the software, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Rifles are in the advanced stage of development of the applications.

He also said that the transfer policy of each force varies from the others as per their mandates and requirements, therefore all CAPFs were asked to develop their own applications.

The BSF is in the final round of testing its software, while the CRPF and Assam Rifles will be on the testing round very soon, he added.

Once all the software applications are ready, they will give a presentation to the Union Home Ministry for the final approval.

The Ministry had earlier decided to review progress of the development of these applications and a meeting was also scheduled in mid July this year, but after the delay by some security forces, a fresh date will be decided to review the presentation.

"In the proposed review by the Home Ministry, the officials of the CISF, ITBP and SSB will be presenting the live demonstration of their software being used in rotational transfer in compliance of Shah's directives to the effect," the officials in the Home Ministry said.

The CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles will be updating the Ministry about the status of the progress made so far in implementation of the rotational transfer policy within their ranks.