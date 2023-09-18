Soldier kidnapped, killed in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 17: The body of an Indian Army soldier, who was kidnapped by some armed men on Saturday, was found in Imphal East district on Sunday, police said.
The soldier was at home on leave. Police officials said that three armed men abducted Serto Thangthang Kom, 49, of the Defence Service Corps (DSC), from his house at Tarung, Happy Valley in Imphal West district, at gunpoint on Saturday.
His bullet-riddled body was found at Khuningthek Village East in Imphal East district on Sunday.
The soldier is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.
The last rites would be conducted as per the wishes of the family. An Army team rushed to the house of the slain soldier to assist the bereaved family in all manners possible.