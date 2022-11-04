Solitary confinement affected well-being: SC commutes death of rape and murder convict

A bench, headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit noted that B.A. Umesh was kept in solitary confinement at Belagavi jail for a period of 10 years in violation of law.

"The incarceration in solitary confinement, thus, did show ill effects on the well-being of the appellant. Against the backdrop of these features of the matter, in our view, the appellant is entitled to have the death sentence imposed upon him to be commuted to life," said the bench, also comprising Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Bela M. Trivedi.