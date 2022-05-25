Sonia forms 3 groups to chart road ahead for Congress

While Rahul Gandhi and two prominent members of the G23 -- Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma -- are part of the political affairs group, senior leaders P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are in the Task Force-2024.

Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, a former associate of Prashant Kishor, is also part of the Task Force-2024 that will chalk out the party’s future poll strategy and implement the decisions of the Udaipur conclave. While Kishor had refused to join the Congress after he was offered to do so, Kanugolu became a member of the party.