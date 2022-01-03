Sonia Gandhi asks CMs of party-ruled states, CLP leaders to strengthen fight against COVID-19

While Gandhi called Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, she dialled Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday. She also talked to Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat and CLP leader and senior minister in Jharkhand Alamgir Alam over their preparedness on checking the spread of Omicron. According to the sources, the Congress chief asked them about their government's policy on checking the extent of the infection and testing. She also sought to know about the plans of each of the states where Congress is in power to increase testing and ensure availability of beds, ventilators and oxygen in their states.