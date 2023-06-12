Sonia-led UPA planned to surrender Siachen to Pakistan: Rana

Rana said this while addressing the Sanyukht Morcha Sammelan of the BJP Karykartas of the Loni Assembly Constituency in Ghaziabad.

Rana said had this action not been aborted on the instance of the Army and the security experts the country’s defence would have been compromised and it would have been advantage Pakistan and China.

He said Congress’s nail India mission began with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru taking the so-called Kashmir issue to the United Nation in 1947 thereby internationalising it and now following the same footsteps Rahul Gandhi is on defame-India slanderous campaign on the foreign soil.

Rana described the affirmation of the sensational disclosure on the Siachen Glacier in the Ladakh Region by none other than the former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran and corroborated by Gen (Retd) J.J Singh as a classic example of wielding power without accountability or responsibility.

"But for pressing the last-minute safety valve by the Army and other Security experts, Sonia Gandhi would have gone away with inflicting a deep scar on the Indian pride and psyche,"he said, adding that this has been how the Congress has been going on under dynastic control for the past 75 years since independence.