Sonia-led UPA planned to surrender Siachen to Pakistan: Rana

Srinagar, June 12: Senior BJP leader Devender Rana on Monday said that the Sonia Gandhi-led UPA headed by the Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at the behest of the foreign powers had decided to hand over the strategic Siachen to Pakistan in 2006 probably on a quid pro quo basis for some personal benefits to some individuals.
Rana said this while addressing the Sanyukht Morcha Sammelan of the BJP Karykartas of the Loni Assembly Constituency in Ghaziabad.
Rana said had this action not been aborted on the instance of the Army and the security experts the country’s defence would have been compromised and it would have been advantage Pakistan and China.
He said Congress’s nail India mission began with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru taking the so-called Kashmir issue to the United Nation in 1947 thereby internationalising it and now following the same footsteps Rahul Gandhi is on defame-India slanderous campaign on the foreign soil.
Rana described the affirmation of the sensational disclosure on the Siachen Glacier in the Ladakh Region by none other than the former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran and corroborated by Gen (Retd) J.J Singh as a classic example of wielding power without accountability or responsibility.
"But for pressing the last-minute safety valve by the Army and other Security experts, Sonia Gandhi would have gone away with inflicting a deep scar on the Indian pride and psyche,"he said, adding that this has been how the Congress has been going on under dynastic control for the past 75 years since independence.
"Such a disastrous move reflects how the Congress is undermining the valour and sacrifices of the Indian soldiers, particularly in the backdrop of 890 valiant soldiers and officers achieving martyrdom during Operation Meghdoot in 1984 to save this strategic piece of land," he added.
Rana said the nation is now getting clarity on motivation behind the Congress inking Memorandum of Understanding with the ruling Communist Party of China signed by Rahul Gandhi in the presence of Xi-Jinping and Sonia Gandhi ,meeting the Dragon envoys amid bloody Doklam crisis. The buck did not stop there as the Gandhi scion is crying hoarse over democracy in danger in India during his ongoing US visit and more importantly China occupying the Indian territory, thus demoralising compatriots and giving moral boost to Beijing, he said, adding this rhetoric cannot be deemed in the national interest.
He said the dubious Congress politics with active support of its cohorts did much harm to the national interest, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, which remained the theatre of their dirty tricks for nearly three decades. And, when the course correction was made by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by abrogating Article 370 and Article 35A, the Congress unleashed tirade, thus giving fodder to anti-India Pak canons, he said and dwelt in detail on the turnaround in the Kashmir situation post August 5, 2019 developments.
“Peaceful Kashmir is the latest eyesore for the Congress, which can go to any extent in its hate Modi campaign”, Mr Devender Rana said, adding that the nation now reads in between the lines. He exhorted the BJP Karykartas to inform the compatriots during their Samparak Abhiyaan about the self-centric policies of the united opposition, especially the Congress.
During his day-long Abhyaan, Rana met the prominent citizens of Ghaziabad and addressed the beneficiary conference at Hapur, as part of the massive public outreach programme of the BJP.
Zila Adhakysh Sanjeev Sharma, Dinesh Singhal, Umesh Rana, MLA Sahibabad Sunil Sharma, Ex MLA Sahibabad Suresh Sharma besides Presidents of Morchas, Mandal Presidents and prominent party functionaries were present.