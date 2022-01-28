Southern states asked to focus on 5-fold strategy against Covid

Mandaviya reviewed the public health preparedness on Covid with state Health Ministers and senior health officials of eight southern states and UTs -- Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep in the presence of Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health on Friday.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy was also present at the meet.