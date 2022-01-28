Southern states asked to focus on 5-fold strategy against Covid

New Delhi, Jan 28:Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday asked the southern states to focus on the 5-fold strategy of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour’ along with effective surveillance of cases which is crucial for Covid management.
Mandaviya reviewed the public health preparedness on Covid with state Health Ministers and senior health officials of eight southern states and UTs -- Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep in the presence of Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health on Friday.
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy was also present at the meet.
The states and UTs were advised to keep a close watch on the emerging clusters and hotspots.
States which have reported lower share of RT-PCR in Covid testing were advised to review the same.
Adequate and timely testing will help in prompt identification of the infected cases and prevention of a sudden surge, they were told.
“Mutual understanding, sharing best practices and collaborative spirit between the Centre and States have helped us in our fight against the pandemic,” said the Health Minister, as he applauded the remarkable synergy between the Centre and the states during the video interaction with the states.
“India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive is a global success story, especially for such a populous country like ours,” said Mandaviya.