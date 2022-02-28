SP, BSP worked on caste lines, BJP worked for all in UP: Amit Shah

He hit out at both the SP and the BSP, accusing the previous governments of “bua and bhatija” (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) of keeping Uttar Pradesh divided on caste lines.

“One government would come to power and work for one caste, the other would come and work for another caste. Then the government was formed under Narendra Modi's leadership which worked for whole Uttar Pradesh on the principle of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas',” Shah said.

“Of all parties today, only BJP and Prime Minister Modi are the one who worked for the welfare of the poor and the deprived. For 70 years, parties came and went, SP-BSP talked about poor, backwards, Dalits and deprived classes but did nothing for them,” he said.