SP-Cong agree to call truce in INDIA interest

Lucknow: The leadership of the Congress and the Samajwadi party have finally decided that the misunderstanding at the state level should not reflect on the national agenda of the two parties that are standing united under the banner of INDIA bloc.

The two parties, according to sources, have decided to call for truce and have asked their party cadres not to issue statements against each other.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sources said, is in touch with the central leadership of the Congress in this regard. Since the last day of filing nomination in Madhya Pradesh is October 30, it is highly unlikely that the SP leadership would take any step showing signs of thaw now, but it certainly is on cards, sources said.

Differences between the SP and the Congress came to fore after the SP chief alleged that the Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders ditched his party leaders even after a promise was made by them that they would leave six seats for the SP candidates.