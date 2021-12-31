SP regime ordered firing at kar sevaks: Amit Shah

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 31 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked people here to seek an answer from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for the firing on “kar sewaks” during his party's government in the past and asked why Lord Ram had to "stay in a tent" for years.

He was referring to the makeshift temple on the site, which was disputed in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case.