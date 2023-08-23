Space industry, academicians hail India

New Delhi: The space industry leaders on Wednesday hailed the historic feat as India made the successful touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the south pole of the Moon surface.

The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

The Indian Space Association (ISpA) said that this significant accomplishment underscores the increasing accessibility of space and showcases India's unwavering determination and persistence in accomplishing challenging space missions.

“Moreover, it augurs positively for India's engagement in the emerging lunar exploration era aimed at establishing enduring structures on the Moon,” said the association.

Initiated on July 14, 2023, from Sriharikota, the Chandrayaan-3 mission comprises the key components of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover.