Speaker Birla to lead Parliamentary delegation to Vienna from Sep 7-9

The delegation, comprising of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, will attend the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) on September 7 and 8 and the First Global Parliamentary Summit on Countering Terrorism on September 9.

Both conferences are being organized jointly by the inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Geneva and the Parliament of Austria with the support of the United Nations.

It will be the first physically attended global parliamentary event post Covid-19 pandemic wherein Birla will participate in the Interactive General Debate of 5WCSP during the discussions on the global response to Covid-19 pandemic challenges, ability to deliver for the people, and also on repealing laws that discriminate against women and girls, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

He will participate in the Panel Discussion on the theme "Parliaments and Global governance: The unfinished agenda" along with Harivansh.

A High-Level Declaration on the overall theme of the 5WCSP Parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and planet", highlighting the solidarity of all Parliaments of the world amidst the crisis of Covid-19 pandemic will be adopted at the end of the Conference.

On the sidelines of the events, Birla will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts of Member Parliaments of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).