Speculative, misinformed: Govt on Lancet's report on high Covid 19 mortality

The Lancet reported on Thursday that although excess mortality rates due to Covid among Indian states are not the highest in the world, because of India's large population, the country accounted for around 22.3 per cent of global excess deaths as of December 31, 2021.

The documented deaths due to COVID-19 in India over that period was around 489,000, the Lancet said in its paper entitled 'Estimating excess mortality due to the COVID-19 pandemic: a systematic analysis of COVID-19-related mortality, 2020-21'.