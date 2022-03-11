Speculative, misinformed: Govt on Lancet's report on high Covid 19 mortality

New Delhi, Mar 11 : The Centre on Friday termed as "speculative and misinformed" a new study which claimed that India's estimated cumulative excess Covid deaths between January 2020 and December 2021 was around eight times higher than reported.
The Lancet reported on Thursday that although excess mortality rates due to Covid among Indian states are not the highest in the world, because of India's large population, the country accounted for around 22.3 per cent of global excess deaths as of December 31, 2021.
The documented deaths due to COVID-19 in India over that period was around 489,000, the Lancet said in its paper entitled 'Estimating excess mortality due to the COVID-19 pandemic: a systematic analysis of COVID-19-related mortality, 2020-21'.
It said India's estimated cumulative excess deaths due to COVID-19 between the period were the highest in the world at 4.07 million.
The Union Health Ministry reacted strongly to the study and termed it "speculative and misinformed".
In a statement, the ministry said the study provided estimates of all cause excess mortality for a number of countries based on a mathematical modelling exercise.