Staff dealing with patents to be doubled, office to go digital: Piyush Goyal

Addressing the National Intellectual Property Conference 2023, the minister announced plans for a 100 per cent digitalisation of the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks in order to enhance efficiency.

Goyal said that the importance of transparency in the IP system and reduced fees for applicants, particularly for women entrepreneurs, micro and small units, and academic institutions.

He also expressed optimism about the involvement of more women in India's innovation ecosystem.