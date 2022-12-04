Standing Committee on Finance to take view on Competition Amendment Bill 2022

New Delhi: The Standing Committee of Finance headed by Jayant Sinha will meet on December 8 to consider and adopt the draft report on Competition (Amendment) Bill 2022.

On the same day, the Panel has summoned Law Secretary Niten Chandra to brief them on certain provisions of the Bill.

The Bill seeks to amend the Competition Act, 2002, to regulate mergers and acquisitions based on the value of transactions. Deals with transaction value of more than Rs 2,000 crore will require CCI’s approval.

The Bill proposes to reduce the timeline for the CCI to pass an order on such transactions from 210 days to 150 days. The Bill also expands the scope of entities that can be adjudged to be a part of anti-competitive agreements.