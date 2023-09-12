State govt officers can't file frivolous petitions as they don’t have to pay from own pockets: SC

The above observation was made in a recent order passed by a bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra.

The bench was considering a special leave petition filed by Karnataka’s Special Land Acquisition Officer against an order passed by the state high court directing payment of compensation to landowners in land acquisition proceedings.

Earlier, the Executing Court had passed an order directing the payment in favour of the landowners after the award given by the Reference Court had already attained finality till the Supreme Court.