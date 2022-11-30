State govt, pharma council can’t play with life of people: SC

A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and M.M. Sundresh said: “The State Government and the Bihar State Pharmacy Council cannot be permitted to play with the health and life of the citizen.”

It further added, “Running the hospitals/dispensaries in absence of any registered pharmacist and/or running such hospitals by fake pharmacist and even running the medical stores by fake pharmacist and without even any pharmacist will ultimately affect the health of the citizen.”