'State govts should not give freebies beyond fiscal capabilities'

"Non-merit freebies which are the nature of giving out gifts, consumer durables ... those are to be looked at carefully and in any case should not be undertaken by the governments who have fiscal constraints," he told PTI in an interview.

Noting that in a democracy, transfer payments via the government through the instrument of taxation and distribution is always necessary, he said, "any transfer payments whose social rate of return is higher than any private rate of return, in other words which has positive externalities, is worth doing." On some politicians comparing the current economic situation of Sri Lanka with India, Kumar said, "any such comparison is simply unwarranted and mischievous to different levels."